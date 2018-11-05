Filed Under:Local TV, Point State Park, Rally For Peace, Synagogue Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mayor Bill Peduto has announced that the city will hold a rally honoring the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting victims on Friday.

The event will take place at noon in Point State Park.

A one-minute moment of silence for the 11 victims will mark the beginning of the rally.

The city encourages anyone who is unable to make the event to hold their own moment of silence at 12 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Friday.

Further details about the rally have not been announced.

