ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Crews are working to clear a landslide in Ross Township.

According to emergency dispatchers, the landslide happened in the 300 block of Rochester Road around 8 a.m.

Due to the landslide, trees, poles and wires were brought down.

