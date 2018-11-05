Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Crews are working to clear a landslide in Ross Township.

According to emergency dispatchers, the landslide happened in the 300 block of Rochester Road around 8 a.m.

Due to the landslide, trees, poles and wires were brought down.

#BREAKING: Landslide on Rochester Rd in Ross Twp. I’m told this is a state-owned road. The slide brought down a tree near power lines @KDKA pic.twitter.com/12CUB3Zyzv — Meghan Schiller (@MeghanKDKA) November 5, 2018

