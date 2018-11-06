Comments
Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A female inmate died at the Allegheny County Jail on Tuesday morning.
Warden Orlando Harper says the woman was found unresponsive by corrections officers just before 9 a.m.
Medical and corrections officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but their efforts were unsuccessful.
The woman was pronounced dead at 9:12 a.m.
Further information, including the cause of death and the woman’s identity, have not yet been released.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details