PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A female inmate died at the Allegheny County Jail on Tuesday morning.

Warden Orlando Harper says the woman was found unresponsive by corrections officers just before 9 a.m.

Medical and corrections officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

The woman was pronounced dead at 9:12 a.m.

Further information, including the cause of death and the woman’s identity, have not yet been released.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

