PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is Election Day. Polling places across Pennsylvania open at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 8 p.m.

There are a number of key races, including statewide votes for governor and United States senate. There’s also a referendum on all ballots in Allegheny County.

When voters in Allegheny County head to the polls today, they will have to decide if they want to raise their property taxes.

If it passes, the referendum would increase residents’ tax bills by about $25 dollars for each $100,000 of assessed property value. If it passes, it would raise about $18 million a year.

The extra money would fund early childhood education, after school programs and meals for children in need.

Some critics, like Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald, believe referendum organizers need to look elsewhere considering Pennsylvania has some of the highest property taxes in the country.

But, supporters of the referendum believe residents in the county will see the value of these programs.

