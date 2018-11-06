ELECTION DAY:Click Here For 2018 Election Results
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Freshman Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb has ousted three-term Republican Rep. Keith Rothfus in the nation’s only U.S. House race pitting two incumbents against each other.

Lamb beat Rothfus on Tuesday in the 17th District, in suburban Pittsburgh. The district was dramatically redrawn by the Supreme Court after it ruled Pennsylvania’s congressional boundaries were unconstitutionally gerrymandered by Republicans in 2011.

The court eliminated a Republican advantage that Rothfus, a three-term congressman, once enjoyed in a district that had stretched some 100 miles from the Ohio border past Johnstown. The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette once likened its shape to “a malnourished hammerhead shark winding through six counties.”

Lamb won a special election in March to succeed resigned Republican Rep. Tim Murphy.

