ELECTION DAY:Click Here For 2018 Election Results
Filed Under:Campaign 2018, Election Day, House Of Representatives, Midterm Election, Mike Kelly, Pennsylvania, Ron DiNicola

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Republican Rep. Mike Kelly won re-election to a fifth term in northwestern Pennsylvania, beating Democrat Ron DiNicola.

DiNicola was running against Kelly in Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.

The race was tied in some polls leading up to Election Day.

