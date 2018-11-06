Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — Republican Rep. Mike Kelly won re-election to a fifth term in northwestern Pennsylvania, beating Democrat Ron DiNicola.

DiNicola was running against Kelly in Pennsylvania’s 16th Congressional District.

The race was tied in some polls leading up to Election Day.

