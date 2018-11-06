Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) — An SCI Fayette inmate allegedly told police a threatening letter sent to the Fayette County District Attorney was a joke.

According to a criminal complaint, the Fayette County District Attorney received a letter at his office in July. The author of the letter identified himself as 39-year-old Walkeen Brown. The letter was sent from SCI Fayette, where Brown is incarcerated.

In the letter, Brown allegedly threatened to kill the District Attorney and rape his wife. He also allegedly wrote that he knows where the District Attorney and his family live, said there was a bounty on his head and said his acquaintances were coming for him.

The letter was sent to a state police lab for analysis.

When interviewed, Brown denied writing the letter and said someone else wrote it to get him in trouble.

When police received the results of the lab analysis, it found that a DNA profile from the envelope’s adhesive seal matched another SCI Fayette inmate, 24-year-old Tishon Lamont Jones. They also found Jones’s fingerprint on the letter.

In an interview, Jones allegedly said he is friends with Brown and they decided to send the letter “as a joke.” According to police, Jones said Brown got the District Attorney’s name and address, he and Brown each wrote part of the letter, and Brown was the one who mailed the letter.

Jones and Brown are both facing multiple charges, including terroristic threats and harassment.