PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Penn Hills.

According to police, a neighbor called 911 after hearing multiple gunshots just after 1 a.m. Coincidentally, a Penn Hills police officer was near Alcoma Drive and also heard the shots ring out.

Police have now confirmed that a 21-year-old male was found shot to death in a car along Alcoma Drive.

Police: Man Found Shot To Death Inside Car In Penn Hills

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Detectives tell us the victim was from Penn Hills, but did not live on the street. His name has not been released at this time.

One neighbor said detectives went door-to-door, asking people if they heard or saw anything.

“I’ve been up all night. Now. I’m scared yeah, I don’t know if they got the guy or not. It’s a quiet neighborhood, everybody’s friendly, nothing crazy like this ever goes on. It makes me a little bit nervous to hear this so close to home. And I have a daughter who is special needs. I don’t want anything happening to her,” Jacki Marquis said.

Detectives said a motive is not clear. Detectives also haven’t said if they have any leads on a possible suspect.

