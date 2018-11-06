Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Torrance State Hospital patient, who walked away from a supervised field trip.

According to state police, Patrick Guyer, 22, walked away from a supervised group trip to a movie theater in White Township.

Guyer allegedly left the theater on foot during the movie. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate him.

He was last seen around 3:05 p.m. on Monday at the Indiana Mall Cinemas. He is described as being approximately 6-fee-2-inches tall with a thin build and hazel eyes.

He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday for Guyer.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and to not attempt to apprehend him.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details