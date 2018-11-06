ELECTION DAY:Click Here For Everything You Need To Know About Election Day
  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Indiana County, Local TV, Patrick Guyer

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

INDIANA (KDKA) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a Torrance State Hospital patient, who walked away from a supervised field trip.

According to state police, Patrick Guyer, 22, walked away from a supervised group trip to a movie theater in White Township.

Guyer allegedly left the theater on foot during the movie. Police searched the area, but were unable to locate him.

patrick guyer Police Seek Help Locating Man Who Escaped During Field Trip For State Hospital Patients

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania State Police)

He was last seen around 3:05 p.m. on Monday at the Indiana Mall Cinemas. He is described as being approximately 6-fee-2-inches tall with a thin build and hazel eyes.

He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt with blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

An arrest warrant was issued on Tuesday for Guyer.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and to not attempt to apprehend him.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s