BEDFORD DWELLINGS (KDKA) — A man was taken into custody Tuesday night after allegedly holding a woman and child against their will in a Bedford Dwellings apartment.

Police officers and a Pittsburgh SWAT unit were called to an apartment building on Bedford Avenue near Kirkpatrick Street just after 9 p.m. for a report of a domestic violence situation.

According to police, 22-year-old Adrian Rosser and another man began fighting inside an apartment. An unidentified woman and child were also inside the apartment at the time of the fight.

adrian rosser

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

The unidentified man left the apartment and called 911. Rosser then allegedly held the woman and child inside the apartment against the will.

Shortly after police arrived on the scene, Rosser released the woman and child, but he refused to come outside himself.

After an unspecified amount of time, Rosser surrendered to SWAT members without incident.

No significant injuries were reported.

Rosser was taken into custody and is facing unlawful restraint charges.

