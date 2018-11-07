Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person has died in a house fire in the city’s Brookline neighborhood.

According to emergency officials, the fire broke out around 3:40 p.m. at a mobile home on Whited Street.

Firefighters arrived on the scene quickly to find the home engulfed in heavy smoke and flames.

Once they got inside, the found the woman unresponsive inside the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her name has not yet been released.

Officials say her son pulled up to the scene as crews were battling the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

