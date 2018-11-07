Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The United States is back to divided government again.

The Republicans control the White House and the U.S. Senate, and Democrats have regained control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“Some people say, Republican Senate, Democratic House, [means] gridlock,” KDKA political editor said to U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, a Forest Hills Democrat, on Wednesday. “Well, I mean that can be one outcome, but there can be different outcomes, too.

“I think the American people, they don’t like gridlock. They want to see things get done, and I think they want to see the tone change, too,” says Doyle.

Doyle, the most senior member from Pennsylvania and now part of the Democratic leadership team with likely-Speaker Nancy Pelosi, says the focus will change with Democrats in charge.

“You’re going to see Democrats focus on health care, on prescription drug prices, on infrastructure. These are things that we have heard from our constituents back here in Pittsburgh and across the country that they want us to focus on,” Doyle said.

Close to the Speaker and the likely Majority Leader, Democrat Doyle will also have a big say in the agenda in the Democratic House.

“I speak with them every day. I sit on the Steering & Policy Committee, so I’m one of the select members of Congress with jurisdiction over people’s committee assignments and over the strategy for the caucus,” said Doyle.

And while Democrats may conduct investigations into alleged misdoings by President Donald Trump or the members of his Cabinet, the president said Wednesday that could lead to more gridlock.

Doyle says it’s issues that affect every day Americans that will get the most attention.

“Paul Ryan’s agenda basically benefited people at the very top. Nancy Pelosi’s agenda is going to benefit the working class, the middle class in this country,” he said.

As for Doyle himself, as one of the more senior Democrats, he will chair a telecommunications, internet, and technology subcommittee and pledges, “It will be good for Pittsburgh, I promise you that.”