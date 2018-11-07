Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say they have identified a suspected bank robber, now they’re offering a reward for information about where he may be hiding out.

Vaughn Carter is accused of holding up the First National Bank on East Carson Street on the South Side last Thursday morning.

“Mr. Carter entered into the bank, displayed a note, it is unknown whether or not he was armed at the time. We do know that we have been able to positively identify him. Our robbery unit has secured a warrant. He was known to flee the scene in a jitney,” said Pittsburgh Police Sgt. William Vollberg.

The Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction could be worth up to $1,000.