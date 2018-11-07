Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s newly elected lieutenant governor says he does not plan to move into the lavish state-owned official residence and hopes to make it available for some type of public use.

Democrat John Fetterman said Wednesday he may rent a place in Harrisburg, but he’s definitely not moving his family into the residence at Fort Indiantown Gap.

Fetterman beat Lt. Gov. Mike Stack, a former state senator, in the Democratic primary this year to become Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s running mate.

Wolf last year stripped Stack of Pennsylvania State Police protection and limited cleaning, groundskeeping and maintenance at the residence after an investigation that wasn’t made public into how state employees were treated there.

Stack’s office later disclosed his wife had entered treatment for an undisclosed mental health issue.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)