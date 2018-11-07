Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Teachers at the Forbes Road Career and Technology Center in Monroeville are going on strike.

According to an official with the Pennsylvania State Education Association, teachers will begin walking the picket line Thursday at 7 a.m.

Earlier in the week, the union president delayed the strike notice in “one last attempt” to avoid teachers walking off the job.

But officials say the two sides failed to reach an agreement during an emergency bargaining session on Wednesday.

A strike would affect more than 700 students who attend classes at Forbes Road every day.

Instead, the Tribune Review reports that they are to report to their home school districts, including Allegheny Valley, East Allegheny, Gateway, Highlands, Penn Hills, Plum, Riverview and Woodland Hills.

