Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD NORTH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Homewood North that happened Tuesday night.

Police say just before 8:30 p.m., two men suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at Children’s Hospital. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

At almost the same time, officers were sent to a home on Mt. Vernon Street near North Homewood Avenue for a report of shots fired. The victims were transported from the scene to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting as asked to call police at (412) 323-7200.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details