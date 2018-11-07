ELECTION DAY:Click Here For 2018 Election Results
HOMEWOOD NORTH (KDKA) — Police are investigating a shooting in Homewood North that happened Tuesday night.

Police say just before 8:30 p.m., two men suffering from gunshot wounds arrived at Children’s Hospital. Both are reported to be in stable condition.

mt vernon Police Investigating Homewood North Shooting

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

At almost the same time, officers were sent to a home on Mt. Vernon Street near North Homewood Avenue for a report of shots fired. The victims were transported from the scene to the hospital in a private vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting as asked to call police at (412) 323-7200.

