RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – A man who murdered two of his wives in two states could be released from a North Carolina prison, potentially cutting short his life sentence after more than 22 years.

North Carolina’s parole commission said Wednesday it was considering parole for 63-year-old Tim Boczkowski. He also faces a life sentence in Pennsylvania.

Prison officials said a hearing could come next month. The commission weighs releasing inmates whose crimes were committed before parole was eliminated in 1994.

He was convicted of first-degree murder in 1996 for killing his first wife, Elaine. She was found in a bath tub at their Greensboro home in 1990.

He was tried in North Carolina only after being charged for the 1994 death in a hot tub of his second wife, Maryann, in suburban Pittsburgh.

  1. bobalouski (@bobalouski) says:
    November 7, 2018 at 2:15 PM

    Apparently he gets THREE STRIKES until he’s out of society for good?

