PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pennsylvania state Senate race, where socialism became a big buzzword went deep into the night.

In fact, the concession from the losing candidate came early Wednesday morning.

Republican Jeremy Shaffer conceded around 1:30 a.m., even though all the precincts had not reported yet.

He made the announcement on his Facebook page.

He went on to congratulate Democrat Lindsey Williams on her victory and said the overall tide against him in the district covering the suburbs and city was too strong to overcome.

Williams declared victory around 12:30 a.m., winning by 500 votes.

She says she’s ready to work for the families of District 38 and all of Pennsylvania, fighting for good jobs with fair wages, for access to affordable, quality healthcare and for fully funded public schools.