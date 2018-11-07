Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man and woman accused of assaulting a teacher last year have accepted plea deals in the case.

The two were upset after the teacher reportedly took the woman’s daughter’s cell phone away.

Dai’shonta Williams pleaded guilty to counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and conspiracy. Her boyfriend, Vincent Beasley, pleaded guilty to counts of aggravated assault and criminal conspiracy.

The alleged incident took place in October 2017. The victim in this case, Janice Watkins, is a teacher at Pittsburgh King PreK-8 elementary school on the city’s North Side.

Watkins was reportedly disciplining Williams’ daughter.

Williams reportedly did not like how the situation was handled, and allegedly said of Watkins, “She is going to get it later.” The little girl accused the teacher of trying to choke her, and officials say the girl bit Watkins.

Later, investigators say Watkins was driving home along Ohio River Boulevard. While sitting in traffic on the West End exit off-ramp, she noticed a black male and female get out of their vehicle. Watkins’ driver’s side window was down as she was speaking to her mother on the phone.

The woman approached Watkins’ car and allegedly threw a brick through the open window. Watkins was struck in the head. She said after she was hit, the woman opened her door, dragged her out in the road and began punching and kicking her.

Watkins was hospitalized with cuts, bruises and a concussion. She is still receiving treatment for the concussion and has not returned to school.

Attorney Blaine Jones says there’s video showing the altercation, but the district attorney’s office won’t release it until sentencing in February.