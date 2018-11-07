ELECTION DAY:Click Here For 2018 Election Results
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio (KDKA) – An Ohio woman is facing charges after allegedly failing to pay for $1,600 worth of Girl Scout cookies.

According to police, Nicole Hines allegedly accepted a delivery of cookies to sell for a local troop. The delivery was received on March 30.

However, they never received any payment for the cookie order. For six months, police and the company attempted to contact Hines about payment or returning the cookies. Charges were eventually filed.

Hines was arrested on Tuesday while appearing in court on unrelated charges.

In a Facebook post, police said, “That’s the way the cookie crumbles.”

