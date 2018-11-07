ELECTION DAY:Click Here For 2018 Election Results
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania elected a state record four women to the U.S. House on Tuesday as Democrats smashed the state’s all-male congressional delegation and picked up three seats in the chamber.

Meanwhile, Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Democratic U.S. Sen. Bob Casey each won another term and Democrats narrowed Republican majorities in the state Legislature.

The Democrats’ victories came amid a backlash against President Donald Trump and Pennsylvania’s highest midterm turnout in nearly 25 years.

In the U.S. House, Mary Gay Scanlon, Madeleine Dean, Susan Wild and Chrissy Houlahan stand to become the first women from Pennsylvania to serve full terms in Congress since 2014.

Three Republican incumbents survived tight races, making Pennsylvania’s U.S. House delegation a 9-9 tie and giving the state’s Democrats their most seats in eight years.

