PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Bishop David Zubik will host four listening sessions over the next few weeks in the wake of the Pennsylvania grand jury report on clergy sexual abuse of children.

Survivors of sexual abuse, their families and parishioners are invited to share their feelings and also speak with professionals.

In a press release, Bishop Zubik said: “Over the course of the last weeks I have received many e-mails, text messages and letters from folks. I look forward to these opportunities to hear directly from people about what they expect of the Church so that I can best respond to their needs. Survivors of abuse and their families need not be silent about what they suffer and the faithful need an opportunity to express their feelings, concerns and questions.”

I want to hear your thoughts and concerns. Join me for one of the four listening sessions so that we can help survivors of abuse to heal. pic.twitter.com/tFDw9GE1AG — Bishop Zubik (@BishopZubik) November 7, 2018

All four sessions will begin at 7 p.m. and will be held at the following locations:

Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018: Saint Paul Cathedral in Oakland

Monday, Dec. 3, 2018: Saint Thomas à Becket Church in Jefferson Hills

Tuesday, Dec. 4, 2018: Our Lady of Fatima Church in Hopewell Township

Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018: Saint Ferdinand Church in Cranberry Township

Lay professionals will preside over the sessions, but Bishop Zubik says he will also be present.