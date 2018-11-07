Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — State police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of stealing a woman’s credit card right out of her purse, and using it to go on a shopping spree.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle he may have been driving.

The theft happened Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. at the Westmoreland Mall.

According to state police, the victim was eating lunch when the credit card was taken from her purse.

Investigators say the suspect then racked up a nearly $4,000 bill on the card at local stores.

He’s believed to be driving the vehicle in this surveillance photo:

Anyone with information on him or the vehicle is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.