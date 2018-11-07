ELECTION DAY:Click Here For 2018 Election Results
  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    8:00 PMSurvivor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Pennsylvania State Police, Theft, Westmoreland County, Westmoreland Mall

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — State police are asking for the public’s help finding a man accused of stealing a woman’s credit card right out of her purse, and using it to go on a shopping spree.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the suspect and the vehicle he may have been driving.

westmoreland mall credit card theft suspect State Police: Man Steals Credit Card Out Of Woman’s Purse, Goes On $4K Shopping Spree

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

The theft happened Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. at the Westmoreland Mall.

According to state police, the victim was eating lunch when the credit card was taken from her purse.

Investigators say the suspect then racked up a nearly $4,000 bill on the card at local stores.

He’s believed to be driving the vehicle in this surveillance photo:

westmoreland mall credit card theft suspect car State Police: Man Steals Credit Card Out Of Woman’s Purse, Goes On $4K Shopping Spree

(Source: Pennsylvania State Police)

Anyone with information on him or the vehicle is asked to call state police at 724-832-3288.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s