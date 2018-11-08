Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The biggest cool down of the season so far is expected to arrive this weekend and could bring some snow with it.

Starting on Saturday and continuing through most of next week, expect highs will struggle to get out of the 30s.

Next week, we could see a two-day spell with temperatures failing to hit 32 degrees.

With the cold weather will come a couple of chances for snow. The first chance comes early on Saturday morning with snow showers expected. Measurable snow will be possible on westward facing slopes.

Places like Somerset County may see snow on the ground for a few hours with temperatures right at or below 32 degrees for most of the day.

The second chance for snow comes on Tuesday during the late afternoon or evening hours. At this point, it looks like pretty much everyone should expect to see measurable snow.

How much is hard to say, but some brief accumulation on grassy areas should be expected.

The cold spell comes to an end next Saturday as the long wave trough that is now in place over us recedes to the north.

This will allow for more seasonal weather for the second half of the month.