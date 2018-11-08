Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is under arrest for allegedly having had inappropriate contact with three girls under the age of 17.

According to the Observer-Reporter, David Kelley, 19, of Centerville, reportedly sent explicit messages to the girls between August and October.

Officers spoke with the father of an 11-year-old girl who said Kelley had been sending messages to his daughter. Those messages were said to be sexually explicit. Within the messages, Kelley was also aware that the girl was only 11.

The girl’s 12 year-old friend and her 16-year-old sister were also exchanging messages with Kelley. Police searched through those messages and found other sexually explicit material, including photos.

He was arrested and charged with various offenses, including unlawful contact with a minor, child pornography and indecent exposure.

Kelley is being held in the Washington County Jail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 20