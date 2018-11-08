Filed Under:Jung-Ho Kang, MLB, Pittsburgh Pirates

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Roughly a week after declining his club option last week, the Pirates have re-signed third baseman Jung Ho Kang. The team announced the signing Thursday morning.

Kang inked a one year deal with the club, but the details of the contract have not been released. The Bucs released Kang and second baseman Josh Harrison on October 31st, opting to pay the $250,000 buyout for Kang instead of exercising his $5.5 million option for the 2019 season.

Kang missed all of the 2017 season following visa issues stemming from a DUI arrest in South Korea. He planned to return to the team in 2018 when he was granted a new visa, but Kang needed wrist surgery after an injury during a minor league rehab assignment. Kang returned the the major league club for the final series of the 2018 season against the Reds. In six at bats over the 3 game series, Kang recorded two hits with one start at third base.

According to the Pirates, he will have a shot to become the team’s everyday third baseman in 2019.

