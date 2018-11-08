Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The roof of a historic Pittsburgh building will be lit up this week in the colors of the U.S. flag and will be repeated on holidays after.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the special LED light display for Koppers Tower will be unveiled for the national broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers football game against the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field.

Rugby Realty Inc. Chief Operating Officer Larry Walsh says the tower will also be lit up most of the weekend for Veterans Day on Sunday.

An exception will be Friday, when the roof will be illuminated in blue, as has been the case with a number of other buildings in the Pittsburgh skyline in recent nights to honor victims of the Oct. 27 Tree of Life shootings.

