  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Koppers Tower

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – The roof of a historic Pittsburgh building will be lit up this week in the colors of the U.S. flag and will be repeated on holidays after.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the special LED light display for Koppers Tower will be unveiled for the national broadcast of the Pittsburgh Steelers football game against the Carolina Panthers at Heinz Field.

koppers building flag lights Koppers Tower To Light Up In Colors Of U.S. Flag Thursday

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Rugby Realty Inc. Chief Operating Officer Larry Walsh says the tower will also be lit up most of the weekend for Veterans Day on Sunday.

An exception will be Friday, when the roof will be illuminated in blue, as has been the case with a number of other buildings in the Pittsburgh skyline in recent nights to honor victims of the Oct. 27 Tree of Life shootings.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s