PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Another big concert is coming to Pittsburgh next year.

Singer Michael Buble will be performing at PPG Paints Arena on Feb. 22.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 19.

According to a PPG Paints Arena press release, Every full priced ticket purchased for the tour includes a standard CD or digital copy of Michael’s highly anticipated new album “Love.”

It will be his eighth album for Reprise Records and it comes out on Nov. 16.