GREENSBURG (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a pickup truck crashed into a dealership showroom in Westmoreland County.

According to police, the incident happened at Sendell Motors along Route 30 in Greensburg around 3 a.m.

The driver sideswiped a telephone pole, went over a wall and crashed into the dealership’s showroom window.

(Photo Credit: Amy Wadas/KDKA)

The driver was not injured and is not in custody.

According to the property owner, the driver said he fell asleep. The property owner also expects the dealership to be open for business today.

