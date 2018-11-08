  • KDKA TVOn Air

SHADY SIDE (KDKA) – A screaming, naked man drew quite the crowd in Shady Side on Wednesday.

One man said he watched in total shock as the man jumped on top of two moving cars. He was reportedly yelling and dodging cars.

This incident happened around 5 p.m. in the 6400 block of Living Place. That road is located right across Penn Avenue from Bakery Square.

pittsburgh police vehicles Police: Naked Man Arrested After Jumping On Moving Cars, Yelling At Officers

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police said he resisted arrest and allegedly aggressively yelled at the officers.

Officers had to use a Taser on him because he wouldn’t cooperate. He was apparently thrashing around when they tried to put cuffs and shackles on his ankles.

He’s been identified as 22-year-old Kamaru Deen Lawal.

He’s facing several charges for running around naked, jumping on cars during rush hour and resisting arrest.

Police have not yet said if he was under the influence in any way, or if this was a mental health incident.

