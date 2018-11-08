Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As the community continues to mourn and pull together in the wake of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Squirrel Hill, disturbing signs of hate are appearing on walls and buildings.

“This week, as early as Monday, we saw a Nazi swastika on a building in Lawrenceville, we’ve seen ‘Patriot Front’ posters blistered throughout the city and in the South Hills,” said Brad Orsini, the security chief for the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh.

“Patriot Front” is an anti-Semitic, white supremacist group whose members maintain that their ancestors founded America and that the country belongs solely to them.

Similar posters have appeared with messages from “Identity Europa,” another racist and anti-Jewish group, which calls for the preservation of so-called white culture.

Orsini is asking the public to be its eyes and ears and report every sighting.

“We at the Federation, collect that information, and we immediately turn it over to our colleagues at the FBI to continually assess the threat and make awareness that these things are out there,” he said.

It’s not clear, at this point, if this is an organized propaganda effort or the work of one or two individuals.

While Orsini continues to refine safety measures for synagogues throughout the region, he asking people to stay calm.

“We need to stay the course, stay strong, continue to conduct the training that we’ve been conducting, report signs of hate and not tolerate it,” he said.