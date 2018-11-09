Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KITTANNING (KDKA) – Officials are asking for the public’s help after 17 cats were abandoned outside of an animal shelter in plastic containers.

The cats were left in two containers overnight outside of Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

Bricks were placed on top of the lids and there were no air holes. Fortunately, the cats are okay.

“The cats are lucky to be alive,” said shelter manager Bethann Galbraith. “There were no air holes in either container. We don’t know how long they were there before we came in.” The cats are friendly and were delighted to see the staff when the lids were removed.”

The shelter is asking for help to identify the person(s) responsible. A reward of $500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

If convicted, the person responsible could face a $5,000 fine and two years in prison for each cat.

Meanwhile, the shelter is looking for people or other rescue organizations to foster the cats until space opens up at their facility.

Anyone with information, or wishing to foster a cat, can call (724)-548-4520.