TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (KDKA) — Thousands of greyhounds will need forever homes after Florida residents voted to ban greyhound racing in the state.

All greyhound racing tracks in Florida are expected to close by 2021.

Greyhounds are seen on the track as they race at Club/52 Melbourne Greyhound Park in Melbourne, Florida February 14, 2018, as live racing is run six days a week from January until Mid-April regardless of attendance. (Photo Credit: RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)

American Greyhound, an organization in Florida, is doing its part to help the dogs.

The owner is building a kennel on 10 acres of land and plans to start a campaign to solicit foster homes and adoptive homes.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting a greyhound, applications can be found at americangreyhound.org.

