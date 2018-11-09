Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (KDKA) — Thousands of greyhounds will need forever homes after Florida residents voted to ban greyhound racing in the state.

All greyhound racing tracks in Florida are expected to close by 2021.

American Greyhound, an organization in Florida, is doing its part to help the dogs.

The owner is building a kennel on 10 acres of land and plans to start a campaign to solicit foster homes and adoptive homes.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting a greyhound, applications can be found at americangreyhound.org.