PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two Allegheny County men are facing charges after law enforcement officials found cocaine and thousands of dollars in cash in three local homes.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says Office of Attorney General agents were monitoring a cell phone being used by 49-year-old Sharron Fields as part of an investigation.

A monitored conversation between Fields and 59-year-old Keith Quarles led agents to stop Quarles in Wilkinsburg after he met with Fields.

Officials say Quarles was in possession of 1 gram of crack cocaine. Agents also stopped Fields, who was in possession of a small amount of crack cocaine. When agents searched Fields’ vehicle, they found almost $20,000 in cash.

Agents then executed search warrants at three homes associated with Fields on Stotler Road in Pittsburgh, Frankstown Road in Pittsburgh and North Avenue in Wilkinsburg.

At the three homes, agents found one kilogram of cocaine worth approximately $36,000, almost $97,000 in cash, money counters and packaging material, drug paraphernalia, a .9 mm Taurus semi-automatic weapon and ammunition.

Both Fields and Quarles are facing charges of corrupt organization, possession and possession with intent to deliver.

Preliminary hearings for both men are set for Nov. 19.