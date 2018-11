Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Backstreet’s back, and they’re coming to Pittsburgh.

The Backstreet Boys announced their “DNA World Tour” on Friday morning. The tour kicks off on May 11 in Portugal.

Pittsburgh is currently the second-to-last stop on the tour. The band will be at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 14.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Ticketmaster.com.

The band’s 10th album, “DNA,” comes out Jan. 25.