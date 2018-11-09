Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CECIL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Authorities are investigating two separate threats in the Canon-McMillan School District in Washington County.

In one of the incidents a woman is facing charges for making threats towards an elementary school, and in the other officials are examining social media postings.

Cecil Township Police have arrested 39-year-old Amanda Jarosh for alleged threats against the Hills Hendersonville Elementary School.

Superintendent Michael Daniels said that someone, with no connection to the school district, reported that an elementary school parent, in a conversation earlier this week, made a threat to “shoot up the school.”

Cecil Township Police were contacted, and following a prompt investigation, Jarosh was taken into custody.

Daniels said woman did not have any firearms. What prompted the threat is not known.

The superintendent’s letter goes on to say: “Police and school personnel are confident that there is no threat to the safety of our students, staff or the school community.”

Jarosh has been arraigned and is now in the Washington County Jail, facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct

In the second incident, North Strabane Police are investigating rumors and Facebook posts directed at Canon-Mac High School.

District officials say the school was never put on lockdown, nor were any weapons found in the high school.

Police are continuing their investigation.