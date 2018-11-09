Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

EDGEWOOD (KDKA) — The old Kmart store at Edgewood Towne Center has a new life.

The space reopened Friday night as Scene75, which is being billed as the largest entertainment facility in Western Pennsylvania.

“We have arcade games throughout the entire space,” said owner Jonah Sandler.

His company spent $10 million transforming the place.

There are tricked out bumper cars, and even an indoor go-kart track, where you can chart your speed and compete with others.

“So these are electric cars, so no fumes, no emissions,” said Sandler. “They’re practically silent.”

There’s a big bar in the middle of the place, and also three places that resemble food trucks where you can get tacos, wings and pizza.

WATCH: David Highfield plays laser tag —

They have a mini bowling alley with bocce-sized balls. As well as a two-story laser tag course with special effects and room for more than 40 people to play at once.

There are also two different black-light mini-golf courses.

Scene75 began in Ohio, with locations in Dayton, Cleveland and Cincinnati.

There’s no admission. Instead, you pay for each activity by loading money on a game card.

They say their goal is to offer something for everyone.