Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Anderson

Animal Friends

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Anderson is a big, lovable gentleman with a very sweet personality. He is a very intelligent pup and loves to put his mind and body to work with enrichment activities. Anderson has been putting in lots of hard work with positive reinforcement training during his time at Animal Friends and would benefit from an experienced dog owner to continue his progress. He may enjoy having a canine companion, as long as they have an active and playful personality to match his. Anderson is searching for an adult-only home that can provide him with all the love that he deserves. Could it be yours?

To find out more about how to adopt Anderson, visit this link!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7000. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Herbie & Kodi

Orphans of the Storm

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

I am here with my two brothers. We are 2-years-old. We were raised with a foster. I would do best in a home with another cat.

I am very shy and need a quiet, adult home.

To find out more about how to adopt Herbie, visit this link!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

“I am a Yellow Lab, and a really nice dog. A real affectionate, lovable guy. The staff and volunteers love me, and I like to walk with the volunteers in the field. I am about 10-years-old and need a low-key, gentle home. I have some issues with my disc in my neck. Sometimes my hearing and balance are not the best, either.

“I am dreaming of a forever home with kind, patient people who will love me, even though I am not a bouncy, cute puppy!”

To find out more about how to adopt Kodi, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

