PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.
PIAA Class 1A District 7
Semifinal
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 27, Clairton 7
Rochester 27, Jeannette 0
PIAA Class 1A District 9
Semifinal
Coudersport 22, Clarion-Limestone 12
Smethport 28, Curwensville 0
PIAA Class 2A District 3
Championship
York Catholic 28, Delone 21
PIAA Class 2A District 5
Semifinal
Chestnut Ridge 48, Everett 14
PIAA Class 2A District 6
Semifinal
Richland 59, Penns Valley 7
PIAA Class 2A District 7
Quarterfinal
Freedom 7, Burgettstown 6
South Side 32, Shady Side Academy 16
PIAA Class 2A District 10
Semifinal
Wilmington 50, Sharpsville 7
PIAA Class 3A District 3
Semifinal
Bermudian Springs 20, Lancaster Catholic 10
Middletown 41, Wyomissing 6
PIAA Class 3A District 5/6
Championship
Bald Eagle Area 21, Forest Hills 16
PIAA Class 3A District 8/9
Championship
Bedford 47, Westinghouse 16
PIAA Class 4A District 1
Championship
Pottsgrove 40, Pottstown 6
PIAA Class 4A District 3
Quarterfinal
Berks Catholic 35, Lampeter-Strasburg 14
Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, West Perry 14
PIAA Class 4A District 6/9
Championship
Clearfield 49, Bellefonte 21
PIAA Class 4A District 7
Semifinal
South Fayette 28, Belle Vernon 10
PIAA Class 4A District 8/10
Championship
Erie Cathedral Prep 52, University Prep 8
PIAA Class 4A District 12
Semifinal
Imhotep Charter 46, Bartram 8
PIAA Class 5A District 1
Quarterfinal
Unionville 28, Radnor 7
Upper Dublin 27, Cheltenham 0
PIAA Class 5A District 3
Quarterfinal
Cedar Cliff 33, Warwick 23
York 22, Shippensburg 6
PIAA Class 5A District 6/8/10
Championship
Hollidaysburg 33, Oil City 22
PIAA Class 5A District 7
Quarterfinal
West Allegheny 14, Woodland Hills 13
PIAA Class 5A District 12
Semifinal
Archbishop Wood 24, Archbishop Ryan 17
PIAA Class 6A District 1
Quarterfinal
Coatesville 38, Downingtown East 19
Downingtown West 24, Harry S. Truman 22
Garnet Valley 49, Quakertown 14
North Penn 13, Neshaminy 6
PIAA Class 6A District 3
Quarterfinal
Central Dauphin 27, Manheim Township 0
PIAA Class 6A District 6/8/10
Championship
State College 55, Erie McDowell 20
PIAA Class 6A District 12
Semifinal
St. Joseph’s Prep 23, LaSalle 13
