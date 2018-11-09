Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA/AP) — It doesn’t get any bigger than high school football in Western Pennsylvania.

PIAA Class 1A District 7

Semifinal

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 27, Clairton 7

Rochester 27, Jeannette 0

PIAA Class 1A District 9

Semifinal

Coudersport 22, Clarion-Limestone 12

Smethport 28, Curwensville 0

PIAA Class 2A District 3

Championship

York Catholic 28, Delone 21

PIAA Class 2A District 5

Semifinal

Chestnut Ridge 48, Everett 14

PIAA Class 2A District 6

Semifinal

Richland 59, Penns Valley 7

PIAA Class 2A District 7

Quarterfinal

Freedom 7, Burgettstown 6

South Side 32, Shady Side Academy 16

PIAA Class 2A District 10

Semifinal

Wilmington 50, Sharpsville 7

PIAA Class 3A District 3

Semifinal

Bermudian Springs 20, Lancaster Catholic 10

Middletown 41, Wyomissing 6

PIAA Class 3A District 5/6

Championship

Bald Eagle Area 21, Forest Hills 16

PIAA Class 3A District 8/9

Championship

Bedford 47, Westinghouse 16

PIAA Class 4A District 1

Championship

Pottsgrove 40, Pottstown 6

PIAA Class 4A District 3

Quarterfinal

Berks Catholic 35, Lampeter-Strasburg 14

Harrisburg Bishop McDevitt 49, West Perry 14

PIAA Class 4A District 6/9

Championship

Clearfield 49, Bellefonte 21

PIAA Class 4A District 7

Semifinal

South Fayette 28, Belle Vernon 10

PIAA Class 4A District 8/10

Championship

Erie Cathedral Prep 52, University Prep 8

PIAA Class 4A District 12

Semifinal

Imhotep Charter 46, Bartram 8

PIAA Class 5A District 1

Quarterfinal

Unionville 28, Radnor 7

Upper Dublin 27, Cheltenham 0

PIAA Class 5A District 3

Quarterfinal

Cedar Cliff 33, Warwick 23

York 22, Shippensburg 6

PIAA Class 5A District 6/8/10

Championship

Hollidaysburg 33, Oil City 22

PIAA Class 5A District 7

Quarterfinal

West Allegheny 14, Woodland Hills 13

PIAA Class 5A District 12

Semifinal

Archbishop Wood 24, Archbishop Ryan 17

PIAA Class 6A District 1

Quarterfinal

Coatesville 38, Downingtown East 19

Downingtown West 24, Harry S. Truman 22

Garnet Valley 49, Quakertown 14

North Penn 13, Neshaminy 6

PIAA Class 6A District 3

Quarterfinal

Central Dauphin 27, Manheim Township 0

PIAA Class 6A District 6/8/10

Championship

State College 55, Erie McDowell 20

PIAA Class 6A District 12

Semifinal

St. Joseph’s Prep 23, LaSalle 13

