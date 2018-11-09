  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Comedic actor and musician Jack Black stopped by UPMC Children’s Hospital to visit patients Friday.

The hospital posted a photo of Black with a patient on their social media accounts.

Black has starred in a number of child-friendly movies throughout his career, including “Goosebumps” and “The House with a Clock in Its Walls.”

Further details about Black’s visit to the hospital were not released.

Black was in town Friday for a Tenacious D concert at Stage AE. Tenacious D is a comedy rock band Black founded with musician and actor Kyle Gass.

