PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Comedic actor and musician Jack Black stopped by UPMC Children’s Hospital to visit patients Friday.

The hospital posted a photo of Black with a patient on their social media accounts.

Thanks to @jackblack for stopping by to visit our patients today at UPMC Children’s! pic.twitter.com/2PM7BagTUs — UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh (@ChildrensPgh) November 9, 2018

Black has starred in a number of child-friendly movies throughout his career, including “Goosebumps” and “The House with a Clock in Its Walls.”

Further details about Black’s visit to the hospital were not released.

Black was in town Friday for a Tenacious D concert at Stage AE. Tenacious D is a comedy rock band Black founded with musician and actor Kyle Gass.