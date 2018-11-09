Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kennywood’s annual Holiday Lights events are back.
The event returns Nov. 23.
America’s Finest Traditional Amusement Park decks its halls (and rides) with nearly 2 million twinkling lights, highlighted by the tallest Christmas tree in the state of Pennsylvania. Enjoy holiday songs, see spectacular light shows, visit Santa, and more!
TICKET PRICES MAIN GATE: $19.99 (plus $1 Amusement Tax)
HOLIDAY LIGHTS GROUP TICKET: $16.00 (12 or more tickets)
(412) 464-9931
kennywoodgroups@kennywood.com
kennywood.com/holidaylights
Kennywood Holiday Lights Show
Location: The Lagoon
Times: 5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Sounds of the Holidays
Location: Main Stage (across from the Pagoda)
Times: 6:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m.
Tree Lighting Ceremony
Location: Next to Pizza Warehouse
Time: 5:45 p.m.
Doc Dixon’s Holiday Lights Magic Show
Location: Kennyville Stage
Times: 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m.
Parker’s Dance Party
Location: Kennyville Stage
Times: 6:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m.
Celebrity Reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”
Location: Kennyville Stage
Time: 7:30 p.m.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” Movie & Jimmy Stewart Museum Display
Location: Penny Arcade
Letters to Santa
Location: Parkside Cafe
Pictures with Santa & Kenny
Location: The Racer
Model Trains
Location: Penny Arcade
Cookie Decorating and More!
Location: Parkside Cafe