  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Holiday Lights, Kennywood, Kennywood Holiday Lights

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kennywood’s annual Holiday Lights events are back.

The event returns Nov. 23.

America’s Finest Traditional Amusement Park decks its halls (and rides) with nearly 2 million twinkling lights, highlighted by the tallest Christmas tree in the state of Pennsylvania. Enjoy holiday songs, see spectacular light shows, visit Santa, and more!

TICKET PRICES MAIN GATE: $19.99 (plus $1 Amusement Tax)
HOLIDAY LIGHTS GROUP TICKET: $16.00 (12 or more tickets)

(412) 464-9931
kennywoodgroups@kennywood.com
kennywood.com/holidaylights

kennywood holiday lights Kennywoods Holiday Lights Return Nov. 23

(Photo Credit: Kennywood)

Kennywood Holiday Lights Show
Location: The Lagoon
Times: 5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Sounds of the Holidays
Location: Main Stage (across from the Pagoda)
Times: 6:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony
Location: Next to Pizza Warehouse
Time: 5:45 p.m.

Doc Dixon’s Holiday Lights Magic Show
Location: Kennyville Stage
Times: 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Parker’s Dance Party
Location: Kennyville Stage
Times: 6:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

Celebrity Reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”
Location: Kennyville Stage
Time: 7:30 p.m.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” Movie & Jimmy Stewart Museum Display
Location: Penny Arcade

Letters to Santa
Location: Parkside Cafe

Pictures with Santa & Kenny
Location: The Racer

Model Trains
Location: Penny Arcade

Cookie Decorating and More!
Location: Parkside Cafe

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s