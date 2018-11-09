Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Kennywood’s annual Holiday Lights events are back.

The event returns Nov. 23.

America’s Finest Traditional Amusement Park decks its halls (and rides) with nearly 2 million twinkling lights, highlighted by the tallest Christmas tree in the state of Pennsylvania. Enjoy holiday songs, see spectacular light shows, visit Santa, and more!

TICKET PRICES MAIN GATE: $19.99 (plus $1 Amusement Tax)

HOLIDAY LIGHTS GROUP TICKET: $16.00 (12 or more tickets)

(412) 464-9931

kennywoodgroups@kennywood.com

kennywood.com/holidaylights

Kennywood Holiday Lights Show

Location: The Lagoon

Times: 5:30 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Sounds of the Holidays

Location: Main Stage (across from the Pagoda)

Times: 6:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m.

Tree Lighting Ceremony

Location: Next to Pizza Warehouse

Time: 5:45 p.m.

Doc Dixon’s Holiday Lights Magic Show

Location: Kennyville Stage

Times: 6:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 8:30 p.m.

Parker’s Dance Party

Location: Kennyville Stage

Times: 6:30 p.m., 8:00 p.m.

Celebrity Reading of “Twas the Night Before Christmas”

Location: Kennyville Stage

Time: 7:30 p.m.

“It’s a Wonderful Life” Movie & Jimmy Stewart Museum Display

Location: Penny Arcade

Letters to Santa

Location: Parkside Cafe

Pictures with Santa & Kenny

Location: The Racer

Model Trains

Location: Penny Arcade

Cookie Decorating and More!

Location: Parkside Cafe