SQUIRREL HILL (KDKA) — The memorials for the Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting victims left outside the Tree of Life Synagogue will be deconstructed next week so they can be moved indoors.

Congregants from Dor Hadash, New Light and Tree of Life will temporarily deconstruct the memorials located along Wilkins Avenue on Wednesday. The deconstruction is taking place due to concerns about inclement weather, vandalism and traffic.

They plan to preserve many of the items left by friends, family, neighbors and strangers, and they are working with experts in the field of memorialization and archival preservation on the project.

Some flowers left behind will be dried and/or pressed while the rest will be composted. Other items — like candles, stones, pictures, wooden Stars of David, etc. — will be relocated to a more secure and climate-controlled location.

Those items will be used to construct a similar memorial. The synagogue currently plans to temporarily place the memorial inside the glass doors in the Tree of Life’s main sanctuary lobby. The public will be able to walk up to the exterior of the entrance and view the memorial through the glass doors, although the public is not permitted inside the building.

The plan is to have the rebuilt memorial available to public viewing in the near future.

The materials collected will ultimately be cataloged and preserved in the Rauh Jewish History Program & Archives at the Senator John Heinz History Center, where they will be available to researchers, historians and members of the public.