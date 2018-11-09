  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Stronger Than Hate, Synagogue Shooting, Wendell August Forge

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wendell August Forge is making a “Stronger Than Hate” ornament to raise funds for the Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting victims.

The silver ornament features the words “Stronger Than Hate” and the Pittsburgh skyline encircled by a few of the city’s bridges.

Designers say it shows how Pittsburgh is a melting pot of people and cultures but still deeply connected as a community.

stronger than hate ornament Stronger Than Hate Ornament To Benefit Synagogue Shooting Victims

(Photo Credit: Wendell August Forge)

The proceeds from the ornament sales will be split between the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and the Department of Safety fund to help the injured Pittsburgh police officers.

They can be purchased for $20 online or at one of Wendell August Forge’s three retail locations.

Click here to find the ornament online.

Click here for a list of retail locations.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s