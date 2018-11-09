Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Wendell August Forge is making a “Stronger Than Hate” ornament to raise funds for the Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting victims.

The silver ornament features the words “Stronger Than Hate” and the Pittsburgh skyline encircled by a few of the city’s bridges.

Designers say it shows how Pittsburgh is a melting pot of people and cultures but still deeply connected as a community.

The proceeds from the ornament sales will be split between the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh and the Department of Safety fund to help the injured Pittsburgh police officers.

They can be purchased for $20 online or at one of Wendell August Forge’s three retail locations.

