MONROEVILLE (KDKA) — A substitute teacher at Gateway High School is accused of using a racial slur in class, but school district officials say she was trying to have a teaching moment with students.

Gateway School District officials say the substitute teacher was working at Gateway High School when she heard several students using the N-word.

School officials say when the teacher heard them using the word, she tried to turn it into a teaching moment and explain why the word should never be used, but it appears she made a mistake by repeating the actual word numerous times to the students.

Some of them were offended and word of the talk got back to the principal and other school officials.

The substitute teacher is not employed by the district. She works for Kelly Services, which has contracts with numerous school districts to provide substitute teachers.

The teacher was removed from the building. It is unknown if she will work as a substitute teacher in the Gateway School District again in the future.