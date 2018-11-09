Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Many restaurants will offer deals and discounts for active duty and retired military members on Veterans Day.

Unless otherwise noted, all deals are only being offering on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s says they are on a mission to serve 1 million meals to neighborhood military heroes this year. All veterans and active duty military will be offered one of eight full-size entrees for free. The selections include Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, 6 oz. USDA Select Top Sirloin, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Oriental Grilled Chicken Salad, Oriental Chicken Salad and Three-Cheese Chicken Penne.

Bob Evans

Veterans and active duty military can receive one of six menu items for free. The menu items include country biscuit breakfast, brioche french toast, the mini sampler, a stack of hotcakes, country-fried steak savor dinner and the soup & salad combo.

Bonefish Grill

All active and retired service members with a valid military ID can receive a complimentary Bang Bang Shrimp appetizer at all Bonefish Grill locations.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Buffalo Wild Wings will offer one small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries at participating locations. The offer is applicable to dine-in orders only. Guests must present acceptable proof of military service.

California Pizza Kitchen

Locations will offer a complimentary entree from a special Veterans Day menu. Participating guests will also receive a card to redeem a buy-one-get-one-free offer on pizza, pasta or salad during a return visit between Nov. 12 and 18. Click here to view the Veterans Day menu.

Chili’s

Veterans and active military members can choose from one of seven entrees for a free meal. The entrees include Chicken Crispers, Margarita Grilled Chicken, Bowl of Chili or Soup & Salad, Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas, Just Bacon Burger, Oldtimer with Cheese and Cajun Chicken Pasta.

Chipotle

Veterans, active military and military families who show a valid military ID can receive a buy-one-get-one-free burrito, bowl, salad or order of tacos. The deal is valid in stores only at participating locations.

Cracker Barrel

Veterans can receive a complimentary crafted coffee or a slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake.

Denny’s

MONDAY, NOV. 12 — All active, inactive and military personnel can enjoy a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon.

Dunkin’

Veterans and active duty military can grab a free donut at participating locations.

Eat’n Park

For the entire month of November, active and former U.S. military personnel will receive a 10 percent discount on their check. Proof of service is required.

Golden Corral

MONDAY, NOV. 12 — Any person who has served in the U.S. military can get a free “thank you” dinner from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Hoss’s Steak & Sea House

MONDAY, NOV. 12 — U.S. military members with proof of service can eat for free from the soup, salad and dessert bar from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Houlihan’s

Participating Houlihan’s locations will offer a complimentary entree from their Veterans Day menu, which includes the Houlihan’s Burger, Housemade Veggie Burger, Heartland Grilled Chicken Salad, Fish and Chips, Brentwood Chicken Sandwich, Southwest Grilled Chicken Wrap, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo and a 5-oz. Petite Top Sirloin (the northeast Houlihan’s will offer the Down Home Pot Roast in place of the sirloin.)

The offer applies to dine-in meals only. Beverages are not included. Guests will need to be in uniform or provide proof of military service.

Joe’s Crab Shack

Guests who present service identification or military ID will receive 20 percent off their check. The offer is not eligible on alcoholic beverages.

Kings Family Restaurant

MONDAY, NOV. 12 — All veterans and active military members can receive a free entree from one of the following options: Double Down Breakfast, Biscuits & Sausage Gravy Breakfast, Classic Burger, Hot Roasted Turkey Sandwich and Kings Meatloaf Dinner.

Little Caesars

U.S. military members with a valid military ID can receive a free lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Max & Erma’s

Veterans and active military members can get a free cheeseburger, endless seasoned fries and a fountain drink at participating locations.

Primanti Bros.

All veterans and active duty military with a valid military ID will be offered a free classic “Almost Famous” sandwich. The deal lasts all day at all Primanti Bros. locations. The sandwich consists of grilled meat, provolone cheese, sweet-and-sour slaw, french fries and tomatoes between two slices of thick-cut Italian bread.

Red Lobster

Veterans, active duty military and reservists can get a free appetizer or dessert on both Sunday, Nov. 11 and Monday, Nov. 12. Appetizers include Sweet Chili Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheesesticks, Parrot Isle Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Seafood-Stuffed Mushrooms, Lobster and Langostino Pizza, and Signature Shrimp Cocktail. Desserts include Vanilla Bean Cheesecake, Key Lime Pie, Warm Apple Crostada, Chocolate Wave and Brownie Overboard.

Red Robin

All veterans and active duty military members will be offered a free Red’s tavern double burger with bottomless steak fries at participating locations.

Sheetz

Veterans and active duty military personnel with a military ID or proof of service can get a free 6-inch turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at all Sheetz locations. Sheetz locations will also offer a free carwash to veterans and active duty military.

Shoney’s

MONDAY, NOV. 12 — U.S. military service members can eat for free from Shoney’s All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared Breakfast Bar.

There are Shoney’s locations in Morgantown, W.Va., and Dover, Ohio.

Starbucks

Veterans, active duty service members and military spouses can receive a free tall (12 fl oz.) brewed coffee at participating stores.

Texas Roadhouse

Veterans and active members of the U.S. military with proof of service are invited to enjoy a free lunch at all Texas Roadhouse locations across the country. The lunch includes one of 10 entrees from a special Veterans Day menu plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/ice tea or coffee.