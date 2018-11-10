Filed Under:Allegheny County, Drug Bust, Local TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County District Attorney Narcotics Enforcement Team made a significant heroin arrest on Friday.

The team seized approximately 10,000 bags of heroin, 15 pounds of marijuana and an unknown amount of money.

Photo Courtesy of The Allegheny County DA

The arrest began with a traffic stop involving Farren Mason, which led to a search warrant at his residence on North Homewood Avenue and the discovery of the drugs. The search warrant also led to the arrest of his wife, Ernestine Mason.

In addition to the DANET and the DEA, the North Versailles and Swissvale police departments contributed in the six-month investigation.

Farren Mason was charged federally with possession, and possession with intent to deliver heroin and marijuana. Ernestine Mason was charged with obstruction.

