CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (KDKA) – Officers from Coraopolis and surrounding communities are hosting residents for coffee and coloring on Saturday morning.

The event, at Anthony Jrs. Banquet Facility on Fifth Avenue in Coraopolis, takes place until noon.

Coffee and donuts will be served, and children of all ages are welcome. Events include coloring with a cop, temporary tattoos and sticker badges.