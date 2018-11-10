Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Downed trees and icy conditions caused a number of road closures on Saturday morning.

Thompson Run Road has been closed between Radcliff Drive and Babcock Boulevard because of a downed tree and wires as of 9:44 a.m. in Ross Township.

Fifth Avenue at Penn Avenue is closed due to a downed tree in East McKeesport.

Lincoln Road at Doke Street was closed because of a downed tree as of 9:48 a.m. in Penn Hills but has since re-opened.

UPDATE: Penn Hills – Lincoln Road has reopened to traffic. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) November 10, 2018

Earlier on Saturday, Route 356 was closed between Lernerville Speedway and Winfield Road in Buffalo Township between 8 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., but has since been re-opened.

Also Saturday, the Port Authority announced that all rail cars are currently experiencing a temporary delay due to a power issue. Inbound and outbound light rail vehicles that use the Mountt Washington Tunnel are being detoured via Allentown.

⚠️Forecasts are calling for a very windy day with lake effect snow across Pennsylvania. Motorists need to be alert for squalls since they can quickly cause roads to become snow covered. Please check https://t.co/xBnMAKHyVI for the latest roadway alerts. #PAWinter #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/voj7pKBAlA — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) November 10, 2018

