PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Downed trees and icy conditions caused a number of road closures on Saturday morning.

Thompson Run Road has been closed between Radcliff Drive and Babcock Boulevard because of a downed tree and wires as of 9:44 a.m. in Ross Township.

Fifth Avenue at Penn Avenue is closed due to a downed tree in East McKeesport.

Lincoln Road at Doke Street was closed because of a downed tree as of 9:48 a.m. in Penn Hills but has since re-opened.

Earlier on Saturday, Route 356 was closed between Lernerville Speedway and Winfield Road in Buffalo Township between 8 a.m. and 9:20 a.m., but has since been re-opened.

Also Saturday, the Port Authority announced that all rail cars are currently experiencing a temporary delay due to a power issue. Inbound and outbound light rail vehicles that use the Mountt Washington Tunnel are being detoured via Allentown.

Stay with KDKA.com for this developing story.

