HENRY CLAY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Fayette County woman was killed in a crash caused by icy roads on Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on National Pike near Route 281 in Henry Clay Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, 59-year-old Terese Carole Stockwell-Burkett, of Farmington, Pa., hit a patch of ice on the road, causing her to cross the center line and strike another vehicle head-on.

Stockwell-Burkett was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two people were in the other vehicle — the 36-year-old driver and a 16-year-old passenger. Both were taken to Uniontown Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

