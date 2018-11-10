Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former University of Pittsburgh and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett presented the “Hometown Hall of Famer” plaque to his alma mater on Saturday at Heinz Field.

Hometown Hall of Famer is a national program that honors the hometown roots of the greatest heroes of the game with special ceremonies and plaque dedication events in local communities. By being awarded the plaque, it made Pitt the 124th school to become an “Official School of the Pro Football Hall of Fame” by accepting this historical commemorative plaque.

The hall of fame and the Ford Motor Company also presented a check for $5,000 for the Tree Of Life victim’s fund.

Dorsett, who grew up in Aliquippa, is an 11-year NFL running back with the Dallas Cowboys before finishing his career with the Denver Broncos in 1988, was named to four Pro Bowls, selected All-Pro three times and named to the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. While at the University of Pittsburgh, Dorsett won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and a National Championship in 1976. Dorsett was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.