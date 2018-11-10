Filed Under:Local TV, Pro Football Hall Of Fame, Tony Dorsett

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former University of Pittsburgh and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett presented the “Hometown Hall of Famer” plaque to his alma mater on Saturday at Heinz Field.

dorsett HoF, Ford Donate $5K to Tree Of Life Victim’s Fund, Tony Dorsett Presents Plaque to Pitt

Tony Dorsett (left) looks on as University of Pittsburgh Athletic Director Heather Lyke (right) speaks on Saturday at Heinz Field. Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

Hometown Hall of Famer is a national program that honors the hometown roots of the greatest heroes of the game with special ceremonies and plaque dedication events in local communities. By being awarded the plaque, it made Pitt the 124th school to become an “Official School of the Pro Football Hall of Fame” by accepting this historical commemorative plaque.

The hall of fame and the Ford Motor Company also presented a check for $5,000 for the Tree Of Life victim’s fund.

hof check HoF, Ford Donate $5K to Tree Of Life Victim’s Fund, Tony Dorsett Presents Plaque to Pitt

Photo Credit: Tim Lawson/KDKA

Dorsett, who grew up in Aliquippa, is an 11-year NFL running back with the Dallas Cowboys before finishing his career with the Denver Broncos in 1988, was named to four Pro Bowls, selected All-Pro three times and named to the Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor. While at the University of Pittsburgh, Dorsett won the Heisman Trophy, Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award and a National Championship in 1976. Dorsett was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1994.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s